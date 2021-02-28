Bobby Lashley On Who He Wants To Face At WrestleMania 37

Bobby Lashley is all set to face The Miz for the WWE Championship on this week’s Monday Night Raw, after helping Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank contract by beating down former Champion Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber. Lashley is super confident that he’s going to win the match and become the next WWE Champion. In fact, he has already named who he is going to defend his title against at WrestleMania 37, while also talking about his dream match at “The Grandest Stage Of Them All”.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, Bobby Lashley said that while his dream match at WrestleMania would be against Brock Lesnar, he has set his sights on former Champion Drew McIntyre simply because of the fact that McIntyre beat Lesnar in quick fashion at last year’s WrestleMania.

“As far as Brock, Brock is one person but how I look at it is Drew beat Brock in, like, no time. So, of course, my sights were set on Brock for some time but, like I said, Drew is the man, Drew is the one that beat him, Drew beat Goldberg,” Bobby Lashley said.

While Bobby Lashley acknowledged that the dream match fans want is between him and Brock Lesnar, he considers Drew McIntyre the top guy right now. And therefore, beating McIntyre comes first for him. “Of course Brock is that kind of mystery match, dream match that everybody has wanted us to have for some time now but right now, I’m looking to be the best and right now the best is Drew. Drew is the top guy. If I beat Miz, or when I beat Miz, I think Drew is the guy,” Lashley explained.

As noted before, Bobby Lashley viciously assaulted Drew McIntyre after he survived and successfully defended his WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber match. This gave The Miz the perfect opening to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, making him a two-time WWE Champion. The following night on Raw, it was revealed that Miz had struck a deal with the Hurt Business, according to which the Miz would give Lashley a title shot if he helped him cash in his contract.

Bobby Lashley stated that Drew McIntyre’s “the man” and that to be the man you’ve got to beat the man and therefore all his focus is on McIntyre. McIntyre meanwhile was not present at last week’s Raw but he is set to return to the show this week.