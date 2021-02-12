Boxer Anthony Joshua: “I’m Gonna Do WWE”

Boxer Anthony Joshua is expected to fight Tyson Fury later this year. As it turns out, Joshua shares the same WWE ambitions that his upcoming opponent has. Much like Fury has wrestled in WWE, Joshua said in a recent interview that he would like to do the same.

“I’m gonna do WWE because that’s what Muhammad Ali did, so I’m going to do WWE,” Joshua said to Alternative Sport.

Muhammad Ali has a long history with WWE. He was the guest referee in the main event of the first-ever WrestleMania. His shoot-style match with Antonio Inoki in 1976 was also one of the first events Vince McMahon Jr. ever promoted. Vince sold tickets to a closed-circuit viewing of the fight.

Joshua’s comments can be heard in the player below:

Tyson Fury Sends Message To Anthony Joshua

With a match between the two pending, Tyson Fury sent a message to Joshua recently in an interview with The Sun. According to Fury, he’s got the edge in a fight between the two.

“I’ve got a bigger heart, tougher, mentally and physically stronger,” he said in the interview.

“I punch harder, everything’s in my favor,” he continued. “When I take it to them, they can’t deal with it. It’s like wrestling a T-Rex. They can’t win. I’m indestructible.