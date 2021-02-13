Bully Ray: I’d Like To See Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the WWE Championship on the show. Ray was discussing the WrestleMania main event situation, with the odds on Edge deciding to face Roman Reigns at the show of shows this April.

With the Universal Championship match seemingly set, Bully Ray stated who he would like to see challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. “Based on story, and what I’ve seen lately? I would love to see Sheamus versus Drew. I really would” Bully Ray began on Busted Open.

Bully Ray on Sheamus

Bully Ray then said how he’s concerned that Sheamus hasn’t hit the point of ‘main eventing’ a WrestleMania. “I just don’t think Sheamus…I don’t think Sheamus‘ star has risen since he’s come back to the point of WrestleMania main event.”

- Advertisement -

“And I wish I did not have to say that” Bully Ray continued. “Because Sheamus is/has been so damn good and I could make an argument for him being the MVP of the WWE for a long time now; at least during the COVID era, with his matches and his promos and everything they’ve handed him. I’m just not sure if that’s a WrestleMania marquee main event [Sheamus vs McIntyre].”

Would you like to see Sheamus take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments