Bully Ray – “Nia Jax Has Some Holes In Her Game, No Pun Intended”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the tag team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. This week’s episode of RAW saw both women lose in their respective matches; with Nia Jax saying the now infamous ‘MY HOLE’ line that started trending Monday night.

“I think both of them need help with their in-ring work” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “Nia looks like she doesn’t like to get touched, when you swing…now when you go for a punch at Nia? Her head is down and her hands are up. I think she needs to work on some of that stuff. When I say she needs to work on it? I’m saying it in a way where I’m trying to help not hurt or bash somebody.”

Bully Ray on Nia Jax

Bully Ray then discussed the rumors that Vince McMahon has already sent talent back ‘down’ to the Performance Center over the past few months to polish their game. One of the bigger names rumored to be sent back to the PC was Keith Lee, so Bully Ray uses this as a precedent to get more main roster Superstars to get help with their skillset.

“The reason I think this is because we heard reports of Vince McMahon sending certain talent down to the PC for a little bit of extra help” Ray stated. “There’s nothing wrong with that, especially when you have a place like the PC around. So if it’s there. Hey girls, Nia? There’s a couple of holes in your game, no pun intended!”

Ray finished by praising Nia Jax for her work with Lana in the Tables match on Monday night. “Go work on some of this stuff, because the regression is significant to me especially when I see them (Nia and Shayna) together. I like the job that Nia did last night with Lana. I thought that was a decently booked table match with the right outcome, the right payoff, they did it the right way.”