Butch Reed’s Family Attributes Death To COVID-19

Butch Reed passed away at 66-years-old on February 5th. His cause of death has been reported as being due to heart complications but his family has told Fox News 4 that they attribute his death to COVID-19, which they said he tested positive for around January 12th, 2021. He then suffered two heart attacks later in the month.

“It’s like a dream,” Reed’s sister, Joyce Reed Crittenden said.

“He’s going to be missed. He’s much-loved. I’m just glad I had him as long as I did,” Butch’s son, Bryan Reed said.

His younger brother Ronald also spoke about Butch during the interview.

“For me, I guess him being a brother, I didn’t pay too much attention to it because he was always great to me, because I was always looking t him on the football field or something. He’s always been great to me,” Ronald Reed said.

Reed was actively following current wrestling before his death. Most notably, he seemed to be a fan of Will Hobbs, as well as the Hurt Business.

“Nearly one-fourth of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have been diagnosed with cardiovascular complications, which have been shown to contribute to roughly 40% of all COVID-19-related deaths,” reads a section from the American Heart Association’s website.

“It is much safer if having symptoms that could represent heart attack or stroke, to come into the emergency department than to try to ride it out at home,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, chief of the division of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles.