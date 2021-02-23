Carlito Discusses His WWE Status

Carlito made a surprise WWE return last month when he worked the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and a tag team match the following night on Raw.

Shortly after his appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble PPV, there were various reports about how WWE brought him in not just for the matches, but also to have a tryout as an agent.

Carlito was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where he was asked about his WWE status.

- Advertisement -

“Right now, I don’t know where I sit. There was never a trial or something to be a producer backstage or something,” Carlito revealed. “None of that was was ever mentioned to me. All we talked about was the Rumble and RAW, and then after that, who knows? But as of now, I’d love to come back. It’s all in the air right now. I have no idea what’s next for me.”

He stated that he’s open to coaching young talent or any good ideas.

“I’m open to whatever ideas are out there. As long as it’s a good idea, I don’t mind,” Carlito said. “I know I’m a little long in the tooth now. What’s the saying? I got more years behind me than ahead of me. I like helping out the new talent and stuff. If somebody’s got a good idea, then I’m happy to hear it.”

- Advertisement -

He later stated that one of his goals is to help out Latino wrestlers.