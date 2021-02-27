Cesaro Comments On Reports About His WWE Future

Cesaro has made some headlines recently with reports about his current WWE status and his future with the company becoming a topic of discussion.

He was asked to confirm whether he has signed a new contract with the company during his recent interview with Ryan Satin of WWE on Fox and he said “Well … I could. I certainly could confirm or deny that.”

Cesaro went on to say that he loves the mystery of the situation and he feels like the air of mystery needs to stay because it makes things special:

“What I love about this whole thing is there’s always some mystery to everything, right? And I feel like that air of mystery needs to stay with a lot of things because that’s what makes it magic, and that’s what makes it special. So, you know, who knows?”

Cesaro’s current WWE deal is set to expire after WrestleMania 37 but latest reports on the matter claim that the Swiss Superman has either already agreed to a new deal or signed the contract altogether.

Apart from this, the former champion also talked about his passionate Talking Smack promo before the Elimination Chamber PPV which created a lot of buzz and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.