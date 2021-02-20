Cesaro On If He Has Ever Thought About Leaving WWE

Cesaro is always mentioned in any talk about underrated WWE superstars and there is no shortage of people who think he should be a world champion.

With people like Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal rejuvenating their careers by building themselves outside of WWE after being released, a lot of people wonder if the Swiss Superman should also do the same.

During a recent interview with New York Post, Cesaro was asked if there has been a point where he thought about leaving the company and he replied positively:

“Yeah. So, I’m extremely stubborn. (Laughs). It’s a good and a bad thing obviously, but I really enjoy entertaining people and I really enjoy traveling all over the world and that’s what kept me going. I still believe in hard work paying off and that’s what I wanted to do.

Of course, you start to think, OK what are other options or other possibilities. How can improve my standing maybe through some outside ventures or whatever? But in the end, I just figured OK when the right moment comes I’ll be ready and I’ll knock it out of the park.”

The former US Champion was also asked if there has been a tag team partner he wished he had gotten more time with and he took the name of Tyson Kidd.

