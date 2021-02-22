Cesaro Shares Emotional Message After Elimination Chamber

Cesaro had cut a passionate promo prior to the Elimination Chamber PPV which turned a lot of heads and made the former US Champion the favorite of many to win the cage match.

The Swiss Superman then went on to deliver another impressive performance at the PPV yesterday night but he wasn’t able to win the bout in the end.

The former champion took on his Twitter after the PPV to share an emotional message with the fans and Cesaro thanked everyone who believed in him:

“I’ve been driving for an hour in silence. I don’t really know what to say. So close. Thanks to everyone who believed and still does. I still do. I appreciate you. Always.”

Cesaro started the Elimination Chamber match alongside Daniel Bryan and he was one of the final three contestants of the bout, surviving for over half an hour inside the steel structure.

It looked like he was building some momentum towards the end when he hit Bryan with a Gutbuster and followed it up with a Cesaro Swing on the former world champion.

However, Jey Uso came out of nowhere and delivered a superkick to the former champion. He then hit a Frogsplash and eliminated Cesaro, before being eliminated himself by the eventual winner Daniel Bryan.