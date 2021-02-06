Chris Jericho Discusses When His AEW Championship Was Stolen

AEW‘s ‘Le Champion’ and Number #1 contender to the Tag Team titles Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast. The former AEW Champion discussed a number of topics during his time on the show, including when his Championship was stolen.

The incident occurred back in September 2019 after Chris Jericho won the AEW Championship at All Out. “It’s such a long story” Jericho began on the podcast. “Yeah, in retrospect, I’m pretty sure it was a big sting, because it’s… Long story short, I was on a charter plane that had the land in Tallahassee because there was a storm, so we went to get something to eat. Rather than wait for the plane, I got a limo to come grab me with something to eat and drive us home. I think when we got dropped off for something to eat, which was not the place I wanted to go, it was a place that the guy suggested.”

Chris Jericho on ‘The Sting’

“Maybe when he came inside to look for me, even though I was sitting right there and I saw him, that maybe his buddy came and grabbed it out of the back because there was some other stuff” Chris Jericho continued. “There was a thing of flowers that was into that, that I gave my wife that had shattered on the ground. I think it was just a big sting. ‘Hey man, we got this belt in here, come steal it.’ Then when they realized what they had and the fact that like, what are you going to do with this thing? You can’t sell it anywhere.”

Jericho finished by pointing out that the thieves wouldn’t be able to actually sell the belt itself. “It’s like stealing a ’59 Les Paul from Keith Richards” Jericho stated. “It’s worth 500 grand, but who’s going to buy it? Everyone knows Keith Richards lost the Les Paul. You know what I mean? I think when they realized that they couldn’t do anything with it, they just kind of left it on the side of the road for somebody to pick up and turn in to the police department. It was just really weird. The police were taking pictures with the belt and posting it on Twitter and then they deleted it. It was just a very strange situation for this title that was barely 12 hours old.”