Chris Jericho Responds To Vitor Belfort’s Callout

With ONE Championship signing a deal with TNT, Vitor Belfort has called out Chris Jericho for an inter-promotional match. Belfort challenged Jericho during an interview to promote ONE’s debut event on TNT on April 7th.

“With myself being with ONE, and on the same network, I think it’s time for [AEW CEO] Tony Khan to give me Jericho, and I can whip Jericho’s butt. We can really make that fight happen,” Belfort said to SCMP MMA.

Chris Jericho responded by pretending to not know who Belfort is.

This led to Belfort saying that Jericho had “made the list.”

You just made the list! Don't run away — Vitor Belfort (@vitorbelfort) February 4, 2021

Jericho then challenged Belfort to meet him in Jacksonville.

I’m right here in Jacksonville, kid. Come see me anytime…. @aew https://t.co/1niu9kaP9d — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 4, 2021

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has appeared on Dynamite previously. Belfort was a member of Mike Tyson’s entourage that confronted Jericho on an episode of Dynamite last spring.

“I think this is what the audience wants, we can draw a lot of audience for AEW and ONE. It’s time to cross-promote and bring these two together. ONE has a lot of top athletes, including myself, and we can make some big fights in both,” Belfort said.

“It’s gonna be phenomenal. Think about me and Chris Jericho doing a ONE fight and going over there, imagine how many fans wanna see that – him making his debut in ONE, and me making my debut in AEW.”