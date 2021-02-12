CM Punk Names 5 AEW Stars That Stand Out & Have Potential

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has his eye on a few of All Elite Wrestling’s top young stars.

On Friday afternoon, Punk held an #AskPunk Q&A session on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, he was asked about AEW. User @HEELPags wrote, “What current wrestler in AEW would he most like to work with IF he ever came back?”

CM Punk named five AEW wrestlers that he sees having potential. Whether this means ‘potential’ to work with, or ‘potential’ to have successful careers, is open to interpretation. He named:

Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Brian Pillman, Jr. of the Varsity Blonds

Ricky Starks of Team Taz

Jungle Boy

I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

These are great picks, as all 5 men are extraordinarily talented with bright futures.

CM Punk recently celebrated 7-Years since leaving WWE. He will soon appear in the pro wrestling series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, on the Starz premium cable network.

