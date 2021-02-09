Cody Rhodes Clarifies: Is The Nightmare Family A Faction In AEW?

The Nightmare Family added two new members yesterday when Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow joined the group. Cody Rhodes recently clarified that The Nightmare Family is not a traditional pro-wrestling faction.
“I will say it’s not a routine wrestling “faction”. More a ensemble of focused individuals, some who train at the factory together, who just have a singular focus over the sport. Authentic relationships. Not always together, but ready when the call comes, and will have your back,” Cody Tweeted.
Nightmare Family Roster
The updated Nightmare Family roster is below:
- Cody Rhodes
- Dustin Rhodes
- Brandi Rhodes
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Arn Anderson
- QT Marshall
- Lee Johnson
- Billy Gunn
- Austin Gunn
- Colten Gunn
- Aaron Solow
- Nick Comoroto
A little under a year ago, Cody got the Nightmare Family logo tattooed on his neck. He explained his decision to do so in an Instagram post.
“I’m humbled by the run I’ve been on and the love of the fans. Incredibly lucky man. It was very simple, I wear a lot of brands…I wanted to make sure mine was one of them. And I wasn’t hiding it,” he wrote.