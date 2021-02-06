Corey Graves – “I Don’t Buy John Cena Not Being at WrestleMania”

WWE commentator and host of After The Bell Corey Graves recently discussed John Cena on the podcast. Cena recently confirmed that he would not be appearing at WrestleMania this year; due to the scheduling conflict with his new Peacemaker show on HBO Max.

“Currently, I’m in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max” Cena recently said to Sports Illustrated. “Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July.”

Corey Graves on John Cena

Graves stated on After The Bell that he just doesn’t see Cena not being at WrestleMania. “I don’t buy it” Graves quipped. “Because it should be John Cena at WrestleMania in some capacity. There’s a lot of truth to what he’s saying, it makes sense, I understand it. But there’s also a guy as recent as the Royal Rumble last year told everybody he’s not coming back under any circumstance. Yeah, Edge, the guy who just won the Royal Rumble did the same thing.”

Unless John Cena has already pre-taped an angle or match for the show it is unlikely that he will appear. WWE is holding WrestleMania in Raymond James Stadium and as Cena mentioned, he would have to quarantine upon his return to the United States.

If WWE are indeed planning for another Firefly Fun House this year then there is a chance he could make a cameo. It is being rumoured that Randy Orton is set for the match against The Fiend at WrestleMania; and Cena’s feud from last year with Bray Wyatt could play into this, especially as Cena is (in kayfabe) stuck in The Fiend’s world…or something.

credit to ewrestling for the transcription