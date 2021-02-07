Corey Graves On The Problems With WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Division

Corey Graves recently spent some time on his podcast talking about why he feels the WWE women’s tag-team division doesn’t feel important.

“I don’t mean this as any disrespect to any of the women on RAW or SmackDown that compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championships,” Graves said on the show. “I feel like the lack of legitimate tag teams is what’s killing that division.”

There are a few established teams in WWE but not many. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott as the Riott Squad, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose have been teaming up as of late, and Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce have been doing an angle where Royce doesn’t really want to be teaming with Lacey.

- Advertisement -

“You have people that show up randomly that want a match and now they’re a team,” Graves continued. “You’ve got Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke who are about the closest thing to a legitimate team. You’ve got Nia and Shayna that have grown into that role, but it’s just been a bunch of mashups of two random people competing for the championships and I feel like it’s just never really allowed that division to shine.”

6 teams have held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships across 9 different title reigns.