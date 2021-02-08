Damian Priest Officially Added To RAW Roster, Comments On Bad Bunny Angle

Damian Priest is officially a member of the RAW brand now. He took part in the Royal Rumble and then defeated the Miz in singles action last Monday night in his first match for the brand. Priest spoke to SI.com recently about his main roster debut, being a member of the RAW brand, and participating in the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

“This is the dream. It’s been my dream since I was a child, and what excites me the most is I’m starting all over again,” Priest said. “I’m a beginner on Raw. I had that feeling when I first started in this business, and again when I started in NXT. And the icing on the cake is this roster here, which is the absolute best in the world. Edge, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Keith Lee, The Fiend [Bray Wyatt]. Those are the people I get to work with on Raw.”

Priest now looks to be headed into a program aligned with Bad Bunny going up against the Miz and John Morrison. He also spoke to SI.com about the angle.

“The past week, it’s been like a haze. I’ve been asking myself, Did that really just happen? This whole thing has been so awesome. I’m starting with The Miz, who is a true WWE superstar, one that is also well known outside of wrestling. I’m happy to get to mix it up with him, and like you said, Morrison is amazing.”

Priest continued to talk about what it has been like working with Bad Bunny.

“And I get to work with Bad Bunny. Some people love that Bad Bunny is in WWE; some people hate it. Our fans don’t always accept outsiders, but when it comes to Bad Bunny, he’s one of us. This isn’t some star just coming to WWE for a paycheck—he loves this, and it is very authentic. He wants to learn, and he’s enjoying this and making the most of every second.”