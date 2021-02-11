Don Callis Addresses Complaints From NJPW Bullet Club Members

Following the main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega, Don Callis and the Good Brothers spoke about recent comments made by NJPW Bullet Club members, Jay White and Tama Tonga.

“I actually feel bad because they’re our brothers over there,” Callis said.

“The bottom line is when the 3 brothers here left the Bullet Club, it was actually a good thing because it created opportunity for some mid-card guys to move up the chain and fly the flag.”

Callis then compared it to a baseball fantasy camp.

“I think we’ve done something really good here, this is a nice thing that we’ve done. We’ve created opportunity here. Those guys are good guys but you don’t replace Michael Jordan.”

Callis then pretended not to know who the NJPW Bullet Club members are.

“I think the Bullet Club guys in Japan are great, I’m not familiar with what the names are just yet but they are flying the flag so I’d like to put a stop to all these bad feelings.”

Callis then encouraged fans to purchase Bullet Club merchandise to help the faction out.

“I’d like to encourage all the fans out there, please buy the merch. Let’s get them back in the top-40 on Pro Wrestling Tees.”

The full segment can be viewed below: