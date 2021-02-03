Drew McIntyre Autobiography To Be Released This Spring

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre‘s memoir, “A Chosen Destiny: My Story” will be released in the UK on April 22nd, 2021, and in the United States on May 4th, 2021.

Pre-Order from Amazon: Drew McIntyre: “A Chosen Destiny: My Story”

The book will tell McIntyre’s story of dreaming of WWE greatness and then watching it all slip from his fingers when he was released by WWE in 2014. Over the course of the 7 years since he was released, he’s embarked on a journey that has led to him now being the WWE Champion.

The official synopsis reads:

“From a young age, Drew dreamed of becoming WWE Champion and following in the footsteps of heroes ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Undertaker. With his parents’ support, he trained and paid his dues, proving himself to tiny crowds in the Butlin’s circuit. At age twenty-two, McIntyre made his WWE debut and was touted by none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as ‘The Chosen One,’ who would lead WWE into the future. With his destiny in the palm of his hands, Drew watched it all slip through his fingers.”

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to announce that his book will be released this spring: