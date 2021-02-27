Drew McIntyre To Return To WWE Raw Next Week

Drew McIntyre defended his WWE Championship successfully against five former world champions at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday. He was unable to walk out of the arena with the title around his waist, however, as Bobby Lashley unleashed an attack on him after the Chamber match. This was all part of “business”, as Lashley’s attack on McIntyre was to help The Miz successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the WWE Championship himself.

Drew McIntyre was not present on this week’s Monday Night Raw, and Bobby Lashley earned the opportunity to face Miz one-on-one in a title match on the March 1 episode of Raw. On this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE made the announcement that “The King of Claymore Country” will appear on the same episode of Raw. It would be interesting to see the former WWE Champion address The Miz after his title was taken away from him by the “A-Lister”, as well as Bobby Lashley for the surprise attack which was the main reason why McIntyre lost his Championship.

It’s also highly likely that Drew McIntyre could interfere in the title match and stop Bobby Lashley from winning the title. The Miz on the other hand, has expressed no signs of slowing down since becoming champion. He has made his plans clear: that he has no plans to be a transitional champion. The idea that fans think his reign after a strong champion like McIntyre is going to be just a one-off fuels his fire.

“It makes me think back to when I cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and won the belt in 2010. People thought I would lose, but I didn’t. Instead, I won the WWE Championship,” The Miz said. He recalled how he was told he would just be a transitional champion but he went on to main event WrestleMania. The Miz said that this time too, he is going to exceed expectations and prove everyone wrong.