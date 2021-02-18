Edge On Finn Balor: He’s Operating On An Entirely Different Level Right Now

Edge had the chance a few weeks ago to share the ring with WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor during an episode of NXT.

The WWE Hall of Famer finds himself in an interesting spot kayfabe wise as he can pick which title he wants to challenge for at WrestleMania 37 after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

He could go after the WWE Title, held by Drew McIntyre, Universal Championship, currently held by Roman Reigns, or Balor’s prestigious belt. However, WWE already has plans in place for him at the biggest event of the year.

Edge did a promo segment on that NXT episode with Balor and Pete Dunne to further promote their match at the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day special.

While doing an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Champion gave some high praise to Balor.

“You need to start with Finn Bálor. He’s operating on an entirely different level in the ring right now than I’ve ever seen him perform. I love what he’s doing. With Finn, the story would be two guys who have wrestled all over the world, but never been in the same place at the same time. That’s very appealing to me.”

Edge also talked about Christian’s in-ring return, Reigns, and more. The full interview can be found here.