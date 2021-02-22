Edge Vs Roman Reigns Officially Confirmed For WrestleMania 37

Edge speared Roman Reigns following his Universal Championship match at tonight’s Elimination Chamber PPV after which Michael Cole stressed that the Rated R Superstar has chosen his opponent.

WWE later made this match official for the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event and the company confirmed that the former world champion will challenge the Tribal Chief via a statement on their official website.

The ending of last week’s SmackDown saw all of SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber participants hitting each other with their finishers until Edge interrupted and hit a spear to Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns then appeared from nowhere and delivered a spear of his own to the Rated R Superstar, and the segment ended with the Big Dog standing tall.

The Elimination Chamber PPV saw Daniel Bryan winning the cage match. However, he couldn’t stand in front of Reigns for long. The Universal Champion scored a quick win over Bryan and celebrated afterwards.

That was untill the Royal Rumble winner Edge made a surprise appearance and he returned the spear from Roman Reigns from SmackDown. He then pointed towards the WrestleMania sign, indicating that he has chosen his opponent.

WWE has now officially announced the match between Roman Reigns and Edge and it’s likely to be the main event for one of the two nights of WrestleMania 37.