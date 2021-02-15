Finn Balor Retains NXT Title, Adam Cole Turns On Kyle O’Reilly

After a tough battle, Finn Balor has walked out of the latest special for the black and yellow brand as the top champion.

Balor made his latest title defense against Pete Dunne at the WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event The match had a slow build with a lot of grappling and selling by Balor. Things picked up and they traded moves and near falls.

In the end, Balor connected with a double foot stomp off the top rope then hit 1916 to successfully retain the NXT Title. Post-match, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan attacked Balor until Undisputed Era ran down to make the save. Kyle O’Reilly offered his hand to Balor, who answered and they shook hands. Adam Cole took out Balor with a superkick then one to Kyle O’Reilly.

On the February 3rd edition of NXT, Balor and Dunne took part in a segment that was interrupted by men’s Royal Rumble winner Edge, which led to him doing a promo about how he’s allowed to challenge any champion in the company. He put them over for being two of the best and said he’d be watching their match at TakeOver.

He noted that if he hasn’t decided which title he’ll be challenging for at WrestleMania then he would be watching this match closely and the outcome may make him decide his choice.

WrestleVotes reported last week that WWE officials have talked about the title being defended on one of the nights of WrestleMania 37. Those talks have not been finalized and there’s no word yet on the competitors in the match.