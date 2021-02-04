Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne Set For NXT TakeOver, Edge Teases Wrestling Winner

As advertised, Edge made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

He did so to interrupt a promo segment at the top of the second hour involving WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Dunne. This is where it was revealed that Balor will defend the title against the top contender at the next TakeOver special.

Edge did a promo about how he watched NXT as a fan for years and by doing so it helped him find the passion to make a return. This is where he teased challenging for the NXT Title at WrestleMania 37 as he won the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, which allows him to challenge for any title that he wants. It should be noted that WWE reportedly already has their plans lined up for him at Mania.

- Advertisement -

Also confirmed on this show was a new title match for TakeOver, which will see Johnny Gargano put the NXT North American Title on the line when he defends against Kushida as the two stars have been feuding over the past few weeks.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network.