Football Great Doug Flutie Wins & Loses WWE 24/7 Title

Doug Flutie has won a Heisman Trophy, played in a Pro-Bowl, won 3 Grey Cups in the Canadian Football league, and is the man behind 1984’s “Hail Flutie” pass while with Boston College. He can now lay claim to being a former WWE 24/7 Champion as well.

Flutie pinned R-Truth to win the title during yesterday’s Celebrity Flag Football Game on ESPNews. R-Truth would win the title back shortly after, however.

Truth was being interviewed before the game when Flutie came up behind him and rolled him up to win the title:

Later in the game, however, Flutie was taking a snap from a shotgun position when Truth rolled him up to win back the title.

Flutie became the 46th person to win the 24/7 Championship. When Truth won it back from him it was the 136th time the title has changed hands since its inception on May 20th, 2019.

Truth’s 49 reigns with the title and combined 353 days spent as champion are by far the most in each category. Rob Gronkowski’s 67-day reign with the title is the longest single-reign with the championship ever. Alicia Fox and Peter Rosenburg also briefly held the title recently as a result of title changes that took place at the 2021 Royal Rumble event.