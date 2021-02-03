FTR Removed From Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite

If you were hoping that Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood would win tonight’s AEW tag-team battle royal and go on to rematch the Young Bucks at Revolution, you are out of luck. AEW has announced that FTR has been removed from tonight’s battle royal. AEW is stating that the former tag-team champions have been removed from the match due to their conduct during Harwood’s singles match against Jungle Boy last week.

The Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds will replace them in the match.

Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FILpCGmaXl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2021

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, FTR‘s removal is purely for storyline purposes and is not related to an injury or COVID-19 protocols.

AEW also announced a new match for tonight during last night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast. Matt Hardy will team with Hangman Page to take on Luther & Serpentico, Chaos Project.

After #AEWDynamite last week, Hangman & I spoke again, our talk was eye-opening, we’ll show it to you tomorrow on Dynamite. Hangman & I agree that Chaos Project should be punished for crashing a child’s birthday. My buddy @TonyKhan has booked us a tag match against them tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HO5LJlxa5C — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 3, 2021

