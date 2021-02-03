FTR Removed From Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite

If you were hoping that Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood would win tonight’s AEW tag-team battle royal and go on to rematch the Young Bucks at Revolution, you are out of luck. AEW has announced that FTR has been removed from tonight’s battle royal. AEW is stating that the former tag-team champions have been removed from the match due to their conduct during Harwood’s singles match against Jungle Boy last week.
The Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds will replace them in the match.
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, FTR‘s removal is purely for storyline purposes and is not related to an injury or COVID-19 protocols.
AEW also announced a new match for tonight during last night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast. Matt Hardy will team with Hangman Page to take on Luther & Serpentico, Chaos Project.
The updated lineup for the show is below:
- Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD (w/Rebel)
- Lumberjack Match
Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts)
- AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius Martin & Daunte Martin) vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & MJF) vs. The Inner Circle (Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara) vs. The Inner Circle(Ortiz & Santana) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)
- The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) & Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis) vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) & Jon Moxley
- Matt Hardy & Hangman Page vs CHAOS Project (Luther & Serpentico)