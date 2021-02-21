GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results feat. Jon Moxley

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport returned this weekend for the fifth instalment of the event. The main event of the show saw two former WWE Superstars face off, as Jon Moxley took on Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Here’s the full results from the card that took place on FITE TV. The replay of the show is available to purchase here.

Calder McColl vs Bad Dude Tito – McColl took the win via submission

vs Bad Dude Tito – McColl took the win via submission Calvin Tankman vs Nolan Edward – Calvin Tankman took the win via TKO

vs Nolan Edward – Calvin Tankman took the win via TKO Kal Jack vs Superbeast – Kal Jack took the win via submission

vs Superbeast – Kal Jack took the win via submission Royce Isaacs vs Alex Coughlin – Royce Isaacs took the win via submission

vs Alex Coughlin – Royce Isaacs took the win via submission Rocky Romero vs Simon Grimm – Rocky Romero took the win via submission

vs Simon Grimm – Rocky Romero took the win via submission Chris Dickinson vs JR Kratos – Chris Dickinson took the win via submission

vs JR Kratos – Chris Dickinson took the win via submission Jeff Cobb vs Tom Lawlor – NJPW star Jeff Cobb took the win via submission

vs Tom Lawlor – NJPW star Jeff Cobb took the win via submission Jon Moxley vs Davey Boy Smith Jr. – The former AEW Champion defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr via KO