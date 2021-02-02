Hulk Hogan Comments On Dustin Diamond’s Passing

Actor Dustin Diamond passed away this week due to cancer at 44-years of age. Diamond was a big wrestling fan and appeared on Hulk Hogan‘s Celebrity Championship Wrestling show in 2008. Hogan took to Twitter to say he always enjoyed speaking with Diamond about wrestling psychology.

Dustin was the brightest light,I would always love to hear his take on wrestling psychology! HH pic.twitter.com/EU7P6ZO30Y — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 1, 2021

Hogan also noted that he enjoyed when Diamond would visit him and Brian Knobbs in Florida.

“So sad to hear about the passing of Dustin Diamond,he was a total pro on Celebrity Championship Wrestling and always have his heart to perform his best,loved it when he came to Clearwater to see me and Knobbs. God Speed my friend R.I.P. HH,” Hogan Tweeted.

Dustin Diamond Wrestling Career

Before appearing on Hulk Hogan‘s Celebrity Championship Wrestling, Diamond also appeared on an NWA TNA PPV in 2002. He defeated Tiny the Bell Keeper on the company’s 13th ever show.

Diamond also wrestled 3x on the independent scene.