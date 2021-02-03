Impact Results (2/2): Moose Pins World Champion Rich Swann

Impact Wrestling is building towards No Surrender on February 13th, 2021. The event will stream on Impact Plus and feature The Good Brothers defending their titles against Private Party and Rich Swann defending his title against Tommy Dreamer.

Impact Wrestling results 2/2:

Havok defeated Tasha Steelz Josh Alexander defeated Madman Fulton Larry D defeated Crazzy Steve Jordynne Grace defeated Susan Moose & Chris Bey defeated Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer

Below are 10 key takeaways from the show and the lineup for next week and No Surrender:

Moose Pins Rich Swann In Main Event

The self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose, has been gunning for Impact World Champion Rich Swann for several months now. At Genesis, Moose beat Swann’s longtime tag partner and friend, Willie Mack. This led to Swann telling Moose he’d give him a title shot. At No Surrender, however, Swann will be facing Tommy Dreamer on Dreamer’s 50th birthday. Moose feels he should be getting that shot. Moose scored a pinfall over the champion this week, when he pinned Swann after a spear. It might be Swann vs Dreamer at No Surrender, but Moose will be waiting in the wings for the winner.

ODB Returns To Impact Wrestling

Jodrynne Grace defeated Su Yung’s alter-ego “Susan” in singles competition this week. Kimber Lee and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo were on the outside and attempted to interfere and give Susan the advantage. Grace had Jazz on the outside, however, and she got into it with Purrazzo on the outside. After the match, the heels had a 3-on-2 advantage but ODB returned to Impact Wrestling and made the save.

“Big Money” Matt Hardy Explains The Financials of Being Tag Team Champions

.@MATTHARDYBRAND and Private Party are looking to win both the @AEW and IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.



Matt Hardy and Private Party were back on Impact this week. Private Party is preparing to have a tag-team title shot against the Good Brothers at No Surrender but they will also be in the tag-team battle royal on Dynamite this week. If they win the battle royal, they will go on to Revolution to face the Young Bucks. Hardy explained that the team could have both sets of tag belts soon and that means more money for all 3 of them.

Tony Khan Purchases More Advertisement Time

The two Tonys from AEW were in rare form this week. While dressed out in their best beach vacation attire, the pair ran down the card for Dynamite this week. Khan also mentioned that he’s been emotionally impacted by the Impact invasion on Dynamite and this has led to him making emotional decisions, such as allowing Jon Moxley to wrestle on New Japan Strong.

Ken Shamrock Indefinitely Suspended

Footage was shown this week of what happened after Impact went off the air last week. Shamrock continued to attack everyone in sight and even Sami Callihan was not able to control him. Shamrock assaulted referees and security guards. It was then revealed that Impact has suspended Shamrock indefinitely.

Mahabali Shera Returns To Help Rohit Raju

Manik won the X-Division championship from Rohit Raju but many have assumed it was TJP under the mask since he was not permitted to challenge Raju for the belt again. Nobody could prove this, however. Now, it seems, TJP has been revealed as the X-Division Champion and there was seemingly nothing Raju can do about it.

This week, Raju and TJP faced off in singles competition with the stipulation that if Raju wins, he’ll face TJP for the title. The finish of this match came when TJP escaped to the outside but Mahabali Shera was under the ring, grabbed TJP, choke slammed him, and then Raju followed that up with a running knee for the win.

Brian Myers Brings In Hernandez For Feud With Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona Makes The Save

Brian Myers came out to cut a promo while wearing an eye patch this week. Myers was poked in the eye by Fallah Bah in a match recently and then last week, Eddie Edwards got disqualified when he snapped and started biting Myers’ face. Myers cut a promo this week about Edwards being unprofessional. This brought out Edwards but he was then attacked by Hernandez, who Myers appears to have enlisted for the feud. Matt Cardona then came out and made the save.

Later in the show, Edwards and Cardona were seen agreeing to ask management for a match against Hernandez and Myers at No Surrender.

Team XXXL Brings In Tenille Dashwood For Feud Against Decay

Team XXXL’s Larry D took on Decay’s Crazzy Steve in singles action this week. Larry and Acey Romero are upset with Decay for the role they played in Larry being wrongfully accused of shooting John E Bravo. Larry would pick up a measure of revenge this week when he defeated Crazzy Steve after a brutal punch to the face.

Later in the back, Team XXXL said the only reason they didn’t attack Rosemary as well is that she is a girl. This brought in Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K and they said Tenille would gladly hit Rosemary. A match for No Surrender was made but Decay will have to find a 3rd member of their team.

Havok Picks Up Singles Victory Over Tasha Steelz

Havok & Neveah interrupted the title victory celebration for Fire N Flava recently and have made no secret that they are gunning for the tag belts. This week, Havok took on Tasha Steelz in singles competition. Steelz attempted to chop down her much larger opponent and Hogan also attempted to interfere from the outside. Hogan attempted to grab at Havok’s foot from the outside but then as Steelz was thrown to the ropes shortly after, Neveah grabbed her foot from the outside. This allowed Havok to hit a tombstone pile driver for the win.

At some point, Fire N Flava are going to have to defend their tag titles against Havok & Neveah, though that match has yet to be officially announced.

Josh Alexander Defeats Madman Fulton

Alexander teamed with Matt Cardona last week to defeat Madman Fulton and Ace Austin. This week, Alexander faced Fulton in singles action. Alexander’s power was on full display as he was able to hit big moves on his much larger opponent. The finish of the match came when Fulton missed a corner attacked and Alexander hit a powerbomb followed by a Jay Driller for the win.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next Week:

Impact Tag Team Championships

The Good Brothers (c) vs James Storm & Chris Sabin

The Good Brothers (c) vs James Storm & Chris Sabin ODB vs Kimber Lee

Neveah vs Kiera Hogan

Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer contract signing.

Cousin Jake answers Violent By Design’s Invitation.

No Surrender

February 13th, 2021