Impact Wrestling No Surrender: Final Card For Saturday (2/13)

By Michael Reichlin

Impact Wrestling presents No Surrender this Saturday night on the Impact Plus streaming service.

The following is an updated match lineup coming out of this week’s Imapct on AXS broadcast:

  • Impact World Champion Rich Swann defends against Tommy Dreamer
  • World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Private Party vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin
  • Texas Tornado No Disqualification: Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flava vs. Havok & Neveah
  • X-Division Champion TJP defends against. Rohit Raju
  • Decay (Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) vs. XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) & Tenille Dashwood
  • Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez
  • X-Division #1 Contender Triple Threat Revolver Match: Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian
  • Jordynne Grace, Jazz & ODB vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee & Susan
  • Cody Deaner vs. Jake Something

Ahead of No Surrender, check out our recap from Tuesday night’s “go home” edition of Impact on AXS:

