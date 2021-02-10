Impact Wrestling No Surrender: Final Card For Saturday (2/13)

Impact Wrestling presents No Surrender this Saturday night on the Impact Plus streaming service.

The following is an updated match lineup coming out of this week’s Imapct on AXS broadcast:

Impact World Champion Rich Swann defends against Tommy Dreamer

World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Private Party vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin

Texas Tornado No Disqualification: Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flava vs. Havok & Neveah

X-Division Champion TJP defends against. Rohit Raju

Decay (Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) vs. XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) & Tenille Dashwood

Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez

X-Division #1 Contender Triple Threat Revolver Match: Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian

Jordynne Grace, Jazz & ODB vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee & Susan

Cody Deaner vs. Jake Something

Ahead of No Surrender, check out our recap from Tuesday night’s “go home” edition of Impact on AXS: