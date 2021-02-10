Impact Wrestling No Surrender: Final Card For Saturday (2/13)

Impact Wrestling presents No Surrender this Saturday night on the Impact Plus streaming service.
The following is an updated match lineup coming out of this week’s Imapct on AXS broadcast:
- Impact World Champion Rich Swann defends against Tommy Dreamer
- World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Private Party vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin
- Texas Tornado No Disqualification: Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flava vs. Havok & Neveah
- X-Division Champion TJP defends against. Rohit Raju
- Decay (Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) vs. XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) & Tenille Dashwood
- Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez
- X-Division #1 Contender Triple Threat Revolver Match: Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian
- Jordynne Grace, Jazz & ODB vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee & Susan
- Cody Deaner vs. Jake Something
Ahead of No Surrender, check out our recap from Tuesday night’s “go home” edition of Impact on AXS:
