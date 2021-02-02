Jey Uso Not Medically Cleared To Perform, Jimmy Update

Jey Uso was notably absent from the Royal Rumble on Sunday. He hasn’t wrestled on WWE programming since the January 15th edition of Smackdown when he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura. According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, Jey is not medically cleared to compete at the moment. The reason he hasn’t been medically cleared, however, is not currently available.

“Jey Uso was not (at the Royal Rumble) because of a medical reason,” said Dave Meltzer. He also continued to talk about some other changes that were made to the Rumble. “Otis was a last-minute decision. Angel Garza was going to be in and then he got pulled.”

There is currently no timetable for Jey Uso’s return to the ring.

Back in October, Jey Uso spoke to Chris Van Vliet about his angle with Roman Reigns.

“We showing you real emotion, we showing you feeling. You can put the Fiend with Roman, you can put Seth Rollins with Roman, whoever, whatever, whatever top guy they got, put him with Roman, I guaran-damn-tee you, uce, they didn’t pull out emotion, they didn’t pull out real feeling, they didn’t pull out storytelling the way me and uce did that thing.”