Jimmy Uso Training To Prepare For In-Ring Return

Jimmy Uso hasn’t been seen competing in the ring since his last match back at WrestleMania 36 where he participated in the Triple Threat Ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. During that match, he suffered a serious knee injury which put him on the shelf for months. The injured star revealed in later interviews that he suffered the injury early in the bout and tore his ACL while jumping off a ladder during the opening minutes of the match.

Unable to compete, The Usos as a tag team are on hiatus with brother Jey Uso having to perform as a singles competitor.

This would lead to Jey Uso to enter into the title scene and earn the first singles championship opportunity of his career, challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions. Jey was given another shot at the title at Hell in a Cell in an I Quit match, where Reigns attacked Jimmy Uso to make his brother surrender.

However, it looks like The Usos could be back together in the ring soon as Jey Uso took to Instagram on Monday night to share videos of Jimmy Uso training at the WWE Performance Center. While Jimmy was wearing a knee brace, he appeared pretty agile. You can check out the video below:

Jimmy uso training to get back in the ring pic.twitter.com/K62vffhmPc — Shayla (@kamisha8906) February 22, 2021

Jimmy Uso was expected to make a return in late 2020 after undergoing reconstructive surgery, however it was revealed in a later update that he is slotted to make a return in January/February of this year.

With Jimmy Uso being gone from performing in the ring, his brother Jey Uso had to transition as a singles wrestler. Jey said he was happy with the shift but would be ready to go back to the tag-team scene when his brother is back.

“It’s a dope transition, I think it’s a good transition to make at this point cause I’ll always revert back to the tag-team game, that’s my ish right there. I do like this singles competition, it’s really making me find out something about myself, uce, that I didn’t know that I could do.”