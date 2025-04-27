Jimmy Uso Announced 49ers Pick In 2025 NFL Draft

The crossover between WWE and the NFL Draft continued, this time with Jimmy Uso representing the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Fresh off his appearance at WrestleMania 41, Jimmy appeared at the Draft to announce the 227th overall pick for the San Francisco 49ers.

Jimmy received a warm welcome from the fans, with several members of the crowd chanting “Yeet!” as he took the stage. The former Tag Team Champion showed his appreciation, saying he “appreciates the love from the fans.” Big Jim added that he was excited to come straight from WrestleMania weekend to the draft stage.

Uso then announced that the 49ers selected Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke with their seventh-round pick.

Jimmy Uso became the third WWE superstar to appear at the draft this year, following on from an appearance by Seth Rollins and a video appearance from Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. It remains to be seen if any other WWE Superstars appear in the NFL Draft this year.