Jey Uso: World Title Win Is Just As Much Jimmy’s As It Is Mine

Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, kicking off the two-night event in an electrifying fashion. In a video shared on WWE’s YouTube channel, Jey shared his instant reaction to the biggest win of his career.

“For some reason I thought when I got it, there’d be a sense of closure here. I feel like I’m just getting started, uce.”

Jey expressed surprise that his brother Jimmy was on hand to celebrate his victory in the ring. While Jey’s solo career has far surpassed what his brother has achieved so far, Jey was quick to make clear that his World Heavyweight Title win wasn’t just for him.

“I felt like it was for me and him. I know it’s just me, but I feel like it’s a token of both our hard work. This is just as much his title as it is mine.”

Jey concluded by reiterating that after months of talking about WrestleMania 41: Saturday, he is ready to embark on a new chapter in his career. It remains to be seen what’s to come for ‘Main Event’ Jey as the popular star embarks on this new chapter as champion.