Joey Janela Rips Fans Critical Of His TNT Title Shot

Joey Janela will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship next week on AEW Dynamite. Janela recently took to Twitter to fire back at fans who are critical of him receiving a TNT title shot.

“When other people do things it’s fine but when it involves Joey Janela it involves a lot of fans crying! Probably because I look a lot like you but the difference is I get to wrestle on tv, have a super hot Girlfriend, eat lobster whenever the fuck I want & don’t care!” Janela Tweeted.

The complaints regarding Janela receiving a title shot aren’t really about his abilities, however. Rather some fans feel his win/loss record in the promotion doesn’t warrant a title shot in storyline. The story is that Darby requested the match, however, and that’s why he’s getting the title shot.

“Why does Joey Janela get a TNT title shot, When’s the last time Joey got a win on tv” is the phrase of the of the last 2 days. It’s not like CODY did an open challenge series for the belt with RANDOM dudes Lmfaooooo…



DARBY wanted this match, and THE BAD BOY IS BACK! @aew — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) February 5, 2021

Joey Janela vs Darby Allin

A likely storyline reason as to why Darby requested the match with Janela is the long history the two have against each other. Daring back to 2017, they have been in 11 matches together, including 6 one-on-one singles matches across 6 different promotions.

Darby Allin vs Joey Janela Singles Match Stats:

8/4/2017: Darby Allin defeated Joey Janela (Scenic City Invitational Tournament) 10/28/2017: Joey Janela defeated Darby Allin (GCW Worst Behaviour) 3/8/2018: Joey Janela defeated Darby Allin (MLW Spring Break) 7/15/2018: Darby Allin defeated Joey Janela (SFP Sound and Fury) 8/5/2018: Joey Janela defeated Darby Allin (EVOLVE 109) 5/10/2019: Darby Allin defeated Joey Janela (PWG Mystery Vortex VI)

Janela also appears to already be making dinner plans for tonight.