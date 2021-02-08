John Cena & Batista’s Super Bowl Ads, AEW Stars At The Big Game

WWE legends John Cena and Batista appeared in commercials that aired during Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl game.

John Cena appeared in an ad for the Mountain Dew Major Lemon soft drink. As seen below, fans are encouraged to count the number of Major Lemon bottles that appear in the ad for a chance to win $1 million.

Batista appeared in an ad for Rocket Mortgage along with comedy great Tracey Morgan. “Watch Tracy Morgan, Dave Bautista and Liza Koshy in our Super Bowl LV commercial prove that from murder hornets to buying a home, certain is better – way better.”

AEW Stars at Super Bowl LV

Several people from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) were in attendance for the big game. AEW President Tony Khan, Le Champion Chris Jericho, Cody and Brandi Rhodes were all on site for the festivities.

More From the Super Bowl

WWE is sending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a replica WWE Championship Belt for winning Super Bowl LV:

Finally, WWE congratulated Rob Gronkowski for his latest Super Bowl victory. Gronk is a former WWE 24/7 Champion.