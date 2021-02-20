Jon Moxley On What He Said To Tony Khan About The Exploding Barbed-Wire Death Match

Jon Moxley will face Kenny Omega in an exploding barbed-wire deathmatch at AEW Revolution on March 7th. He recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and spoke about the upcoming match.

Moxley talked about how he’d always been a fan of such matches but never thought he’d get to do one in AEW. He wouldn’t say whose idea having the match in AEW was, but did note that it was something that was brought to him rather than something he pitched to management.

“When this was brought to me, quite some time ago actually, I’m not going to turn that down,” Moxley said on the show.

- Advertisement -

“One thing that I absolutely cannot stand is the thought of promising something and not delivering it to fans. So if I tell you some wild stuff is going to go down, I’m going to deliver on it.”

Later in the show, Moxley said he had the following to say to Tony Khan about the match.

“So now, I made it very clear to Tony, don’t put me in these situations unless you want me to go full-on, full tilt. Be careful of what you wish for because I’m not in the business of under-delivering on promises these days to people. And they know that so in a situation like this, the gloves are off.”

Jon Moxley On Pitching Ideas In WWE

Moxley then continued to talk about other times in his career when he has pitched ideas and had them turned down.

“There were many, many times over the years where I’d say these things like ‘I’m going to put you through Hell in a Cell!’ and whatever they had me say but in my mind I’m like ‘No, I’m not, I’m not going to do any of this stuff. This is stupid, we know exactly what’s going to happen, it’s the same stupid Hell in a Cell.'”

“I felt like I was always over-promising what I was allowed to actually deliver and I pitched so much stuff over the years,” Moxley continued.

Moxley also spoke about pitching an idea for a Hell in a Cell match and getting rejected by WWE management.

“Something simple like tearing the canvas off and exposing the boards,” Moxley mentioned he pitched for a Hell in a Cell match once.

“They looked at me like I’m f***ing stupid,” he said of Vince, Hunter, and Stephanie’s reaction. “They didn’t get it at all. Vince was like ‘I don’t think people are going to get it’. They looked at me like I’m an idiot. Hunter’s rolling his eyes.”