Samoa Joe Reflects on Jon Moxley’s Evolution From WWE Star to AEW Staple

Jon Moxley has been a staple of AEW since 2019 and has established himself as one of the company’s biggest stars ever. In a recent interview with Express U.S. Sports, Samoa Joe discussed what it’s like to be an adversary of the Death Riders leader, including their confrontation at the recent Beach Break.

“Moxley’s without a doubt a very chaotic and very unpredictable opponent. But you know, the best way to handle guys like that is just to keep walking forward straight, [and] smashing them in the face.”

Joe’s strategy recently paid off as The Opps captured the AEW Trios titles from the Death Riders, with Moxley substituting for the injured PAC. As far as Samoa Joe is concerned, there’s never a bad time to share the ring with the reigning AEW World Champion.

“As far as timing goes, when it comes to a guy like Jon Moxley, it’s always the perfect time to get in a fist fight with him. The only major difference between Jon Moxley then [in WWE] and now is that he has become more unrestrained. In my mind, he may have taken some shortcuts to achieve the success he has. Others just say that he stacked the deck in his favor and he’s embraced a more effective form of getting what he wants. So, I mean, that’s literally the only big difference with him.”

Moxley and Joe have battled before, and many fans anticipate they will clash again. Will Samoa Joe earn his second AEW World Championship at the expense of Jon Moxley? Only time will tell.