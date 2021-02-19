Jon Moxley Hypes Bloodsport Match With Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Before Jon Moxley faces KENTA for the IWGP United States Championship on February 26th, and before he faces Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on March 7th, he will face Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Bloodsport 5 on February 20th.

Moxley took to Twitter recently to promote his upcoming match with Barnett.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Lineup

Calder McColl vs. Bad Dude Tito

Calvin Tankman vs. Nolan Edward

Kal Jak vs. The Super Beast

Royce Isaacs vs. Alex Coughlin

Simon Grimm vs. Rocky Romero

Chris Dickinson vs. JR Kratos

Jeff Cobb vs. Tom Lawlor

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Jon Moxley

The show will be presented on the FITE app.

Josh Barnett's #Bloodsport 5 comes to iPPV this SATURDAY!



MOX v SMITH JR

COBB v FILTHY

DICKINSON v KRATOS

ROMERO v GRIMM

COUGHLIN v ISACCS

SUPERBEAST v KAL

TANKMAN v NOLAN

TITO v MCCOLL



Streaming Options:



Watch on @FiteTV:https://t.co/OeDeUjGJ6c

ORhttps://t.co/KzND6NXD8Q pic.twitter.com/HPlOBcQzvZ — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 19, 2021

- Advertisement -

Moxley last participated in Bloodsport 3. He defeated Chris Dickinson in the main event of that show.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. last defeated Calvin Tankman at Bloodsport 4.

Josh Barnett spoke to the WINCLY podcast last fall about having Jon Moxley on his shows.

“If you watch his match vs. Jake Hager, you can see that he’s got skills, that he spent time grappling and knows submissions skills,” Barnett said on the show. “The man just pure knows how to fight. And that’s what we need more than anything. If you’re in Bloodsport, it’s because I’ve seen something in you that shows that you can fight.”