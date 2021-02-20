Jon Moxley Says He Wanted To Form A Tag-Team With Brodie Lee

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently stated that he thought he and Brodie Lee would have formed a great tag-team. Moxley was interviewed by Metro UK and said he felt he and Lee could have had a full run as tag-team together.

“I had an idea to eventually one day – I like tag team wrestling, you know? And there’s so many great tag teams here that I wanna get to work with. ‘But it’s like, OK, I’m gonna need a suitable partner, not just any random guy. I want a full, actual good tag team run with a good partner, make a real run at having a run in this tag division.”

“The guy I was thinking about doing it with was Brodie Lee. He was a good friend, and I wrestled him so many millions of times, our styles would have complemented each other very well.”

Moxley and Brodie Lee wrestled each other countless times in WWE, especially during the Shield and Wyatt Family runs from 2014-2017. Outside of WWE, they met in 3 singles matches. The first was on an EVOLVE show in 2010 that went to a no-contest. Then on January 7th, 2011, Jon Moxley successfully defended the CZW Championship against Lee. Their last match against each other was on the Double or Nothing 2020 PPV last May when Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Lee.

The full interview with Metro UK can be read here.