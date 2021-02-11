Keith Lee & Mia Yim Engaged To Be Married

WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim are engaged to be married.

Yim announced the news on social media Thursday afternoon. She posted a photo of them together, including a look at the engagement ring. She included the caption, “I said yes. Mr. & Mrs. Lee”

Mia Yim has been out of action since recently testing positive for Covid-19. She announced her diagnosis prior to the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Keith Lee was off television for about three weeks and missed the Rumble out of precaution. He returned to WWE this week on Raw. He will be compete at Elimination Chamber later this month.

SEScoops extends our congratulations to Keith Lee and Mia Yim!