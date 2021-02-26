Kelly Klein Files Lawsuit Against ROH & Jay Lethal

Former WOH Champion, Kelly Klein has filed a lawsuit against her former employers for employment discrimination. Listed as defendants are Ring of Honor, the company’s General Manager Greg Gilliland, the head booker “Delirious” Hunter Johnston, COO Joe Koff and Jay Lethal.

According to documents obtained by HeelByNature, Klein is suing for “breach of an implied contract, unpaid royalties, violation of state and federal equal pay acts, abusive discharge, discrimination and harassment and an unsafe work environment.”

“Plaintiff alleges that the Defendants terminated her contract as of December 31, 2019, because of her complaints regarding the disparate pay for WHO female wrestlers, the lack of safety and medical protocols after Plaintiff suffered the concussion in October of 2019, and the sexual harassment at ROH,” read documents relating to her case.

In the fall of 2019, Kelly Klein and Joey Mercury both made public statements regarding ROH’s work environment. ROH then stated that they would not be renewing Klein’s contact but disputed claims that they had fired her.

“We normally don’t discuss these matters but since it seems to have been made public — We did not fire Kelly but we did notify her that we would not be re-signing her when her current agreement expires. She is still under contract through the end of the year,” ROH stated to various media outlets in November of 2019.