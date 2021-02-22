Kenny Omega Reveals Timetable For AEW Video Game Release

Kenny Omega confirmed last year that AEW is developing a video game for fans but the current world champion had not confirmed the release date for the same.

During his recent interview with TalkSport, the former NJPW star provided some updates on how the video game is coming along and also revealed the potential timetable for its release.

Omega first explained how they are trying to make a game that will be enjoyable for casual and hardcore gamers alike, before revealing that they are targeting the first quarter of 2022 for its release:

- Advertisement -

“I wouldn’t say years [away] plural. I would say in a perfect world, give it about a year’s time. We’re working really hard and we’re lucky to have two teams, one in America and one in Japan, working on this almost around the clock.

We do know that time is of the essence,” said Kenny Omega, “We can’t let this sit around forever and people want a game like yesterday [laughs] so, we do want to release something as soon as we feel it’s ready and representative of what our brand should be and what will make fans happy.”

The AEW world champion continued by saying that they don’t want a launch like Street Fighter 5 or Cyberpunk and they are trying to create something which be ever evolving but fun to play from day one as well.

- Advertisement -

Apart from this, Kenny Omega also talked about the technical aspects of the game and how they are trying to capture the essence of the different wrestling styles represented in the AEW roster.