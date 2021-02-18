Konnan Hospitalized & Battling COVID-19 (Updated)

Wrestling legend Konnan has been hospitalized. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he is under medical care due to a kidney issue. Meltzer notes that his condition is serious, but that is all we know at this time.

Konnan, 57, has battled problems with his kidney before. He underwent a kidney transplant in 2007. There were complications following the surgery, but he eventually recovered. He’s spoken publicly about a history of abusing painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs “ruined his kidney.”

He boasts a long career and accolades across the globe. These accolades include becoming WCW World Television, United States and Tag Team Champion; CMLL World Heavyweight Champion and AAA Parejas Increibles Tag Team and Americas Heavyweight Champion.

SEScoops wishes Konnan a speedy recovery.

Update: According to Hugo Savinovich (via @Lucha Libre Online) Konnan has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he is hospitalized. He recognized that his life was in danger, but hopes to be discharged over the next 48 hours.