Kurt Angle: Ronda Rousey Picked WWE Up Quicker Than Anyone in History

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold medallist Kurt Angle recently started a new podcast with the team at AdFreeShows. On the newest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former TNA performer discussed Ronda Rousey and her quick rise in WWE.

“Without a doubt, Ronda picked it up very quickly” Kurt Angle began on the show. “But, you know, she was on a crash course. I didn’t have that crash course when I started. When I started with WWE, and went to their training camp? It was only five days a month! So I didn’t have a lot of training before I started.”

“Only when I went down to Memphis after about six months and I did a few months down there did I get any type of consistent training” Angle continued. “Ronda was getting it every day, but she really came through. I mean her performance at WrestleMania was incredible. She did a fantastic job and she deserves a lot of credit, she has incredible work ethic.”

Kurt Angle on Ronda Rousey

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey teamed at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Many fans and critics complemented Rousey’s first ever performance in a WWE ring, and Kurt Angle himself had huge praise for the former UFC fighter’s mental approach.

“I think she wasn’t going to disappoint herself or anyone else” Angle stated. “She was going to make sure she hit a home run at WrestleMania, and she did. She picked it up, I think, quicker than anybody in the history of the sport. I think Ronda picked up the technique, very fast, and she made it her own. Everything she did, her throws and her submissions, they were all real. [It was] Judo, Jiu Jitsu type of stuff, she really made it her own, so she was very artistic in that aspect.”

There’s currently no news on the status of Ronda Rousey in WWE. Rousey left the company following her loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35’s main event; it was reported that Ronda Rousey wanted to start a family with her husband at the time.

