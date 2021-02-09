Lars Sullivan Posts Images Of Proposed “Brilliant Behemoth” Gimmick

Lars Sullivan was released by WWE last month. He took to Instagram recently and posted a picture of what many are taking as images of a canceled gimmick he was to have in WWE.

Feast your eyes on ‘The Brilliant Behemoth, Lawrence Sulivan.

Reason For Lars Sullivan Release

Sullivan’s release from WWE was addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio.

- Advertisement -

“He was going to get a push, a real big push as a matter of fact, and he could not handle the pressure. He had an anxiety attack, he was suffering even before. Then he stopped coming, kept not coming, and at that point, this has happened before,” said Dave Meltzer on the show.

“He was supposed to beat John Cena at the 2019 WrestleMania and he no-showed the angle where he was going to layout Cena to set up the angle,” Meltzer continued.

“They brought him back a second time with a big push, he got the knee injury. They brought him back a 3rd time with a big push, he stopped coming. At that point, I think it was inevitable how it was going to end up.”

Sullivan signed with WWE and reported to the Performance Center in 2014. His last official match was a win over Shorty G on Smackdown back in October.