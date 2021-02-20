Matt Cardona On Why He’s Not With AEW Anymore

Following his release from WWE last spring, Matt Cardona wrestled two matches in AEW. He teamed with Cody and defeated John Silver & Alex Reynolds on the August 5th edition of Dynamite and then teamed with the Natural Nightmares and Scorpio Sky at All Out 2020 and defeated 4 members of the Dark Order.

Cardona is now with Impact Wrestling and appears to be building a feud with his former longtime tag partner and friend, Brian Myers. He spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently about why he is no longer in All Elite Wrestling.

“After the release day, I was in contact with so many people and promotions. The AEW thing worked out first, and that was only for a couple of dates,” Cardona said.

- Advertisement -

“AEW was awesome, it was fun, it was great but I was in such a long-term relationship, I didn’t want to jump into another relationship with anybody, really. To be honest, I was enjoying the free time at home, building the podcast, and time just kind of flew by.”

“Before I knew it, I got a text, it was the Friday before Hard to Kill, saying ‘hey, do you want to come to work tomorrow?’ I was like ‘you know what?'”

“I like to be able to bounce around and do whatever I want to do right now,” he continued.

Cardona’s comments can be heard in the player below: