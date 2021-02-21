Matt Riddle Responds To The Undertaker’s “Soft” Comments

The Undertaker went on the Joe Rogan Podcast recently and ruffled a few feathers when he referred to today’s roster as “soft.” Matt Riddle recently responded to the Undertaker’s comments in an interview with Vibe & Wrestling.

“I would say to the Undertaker and everyone, times have changed, the human race and everyone is changing and yes we don’t carry knives and weapons to work because we have metal detectors to keep us safe so people don’t.”

“We have a wellness policy where we are all tested regularly so that we are safe and in our right frame of mind,” Riddle continued.

In terms of today’s roster being soft, Riddle knows that’s not the case.

“I’m a professional UFC veteran who broke people’s jaws on a steel cage, something that wasn’t there when he was young.”

“He shouldn’t be saying some things about the upcoming roster because we’re real wild, not pretentious, so he should be careful,” Riddle continued.

Riddle said he still respects the Undertaker, however.

“I don’t think he wanted to be mean, I just think he thought his time was harder and I would say this, when he was working, times weren’t harder, they weren’t smart either and they were dumb. They abused certain things, they abused their bodies and they all pay the price.”

