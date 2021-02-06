Matt Riddle Wants To Work With WWE Signee Parker Boudreaux

Matt Riddle has taken notice of Parker Boudreaux reportedly signing with WWE.

The Raw Superstar has been campaigning for a match against Brock Lesnar for the past several years. He’s called out Lesnar in countless interviews and vowed to retire the former WWE Champion. The two even had a backstage altercation last year at the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar no longer under contract with WWE, which makes the match even less likely.

Riddle is now turning his attention to Parker Boudreaux, whom some have dubbed “Baby Brock” due to his uncanny resemblance to the Beast Incarnate. Boudreaux was a standout college football player at the Universal of Central Florida prior to signing with WWE.

Riddle expressed interest in working with Parker Boudreaux on Friday. In tweet sent out to his 200,00+ followers, Riddle couldn’t help taking a dig at Brock Lesnar in the process. He wrote, “He looks just like Brock Lesnar but younger and doesn’t hate me enough to refuse a match with me yet, Awesome!”

Boudreaux responded with a playful emoji, an indication that he might be open to sharing a ring with the former UFC fighter.