Matt Riddle Wins United States Title At WWE Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley walked in, but not out of the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field as the United States Champion.

WWE had advertised Lashley defending the strap against Matt Riddle and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match at this show. Lee’s status for the show was reported to be up in the air earlier this week by Dave Meltzer. Lee wasn’t on Monday’s episode of Raw.

With so little was announced for the show in advance and Lee’s status, there were a lot of unknowns about this show. There was even speculation that WWE could turn this advertised three-way match into a singles match between Riddle and Lashley.

WWE announced earlier today that Lee was pulled from the match due to injury. John Morrison vs. Ali vs. Ricochet vs. Elias took place on the pre-show with Morrison winning. As a result, he replaced Lee in the title match.

The Triple Threat Match saw the finish where Riddle hit Lashley in the back with MVP’s crutch to take care of him so he could hit his finisher to Morrison to win the title.

