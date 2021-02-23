Mick Foley – “WWE Do Not Mess Around With Rhea Ripley”

WWE confirmed on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW that Rhea Ripley will soon be coming to the main roster. The former NXT Women’s Champion is regarded by many as one of the best performers in the Women’s division, if not the entire company.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reacted to Ripley making her way to the Monday Night RAW roster. The Hardcore Legend appears to be very nervous about the way WWE will possibly book Ripley when she joins the likes of Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Peyton Royce on Monday nights.

Mick Foley on Rhea Ripley

“It’s vital that @WWE not mess around when it comes to pushing Rhea Ripley” Mick Foley wrote on Twitter. “PLEASE don’t allow her to suffer a 50/50 fate. Strap that rocket to her back, and see how far she can fly.”

The success rate for NXT Superstars moving ‘up’ to the main roster has been hit-or-miss over the past couple of years. Once main event talents such as Aleister Black and Andrade have been missing from RAW for months now; so it’s easy to see why Mic Foley would have reservations.

It has not been confirmed exactly when Ripley will be coming to RAW, but it is likely to be in the next few weeks.

Check out the hype video for the debuting Rhea Ripley below: